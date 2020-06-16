Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Latest Fortnite event attracts 12M in-game players, another 8.4M via streams

Latest Fortnite event attracts 12M in-game players, another 8.4M via streams

June 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Fortnite's latest season-ending event attracted a mammoth 12 million in-game players, with another 8.4 million watching it live on Twitch and YouTube. 

That number falls just below the record of 12.3 million concurrent players set during the recent Travis Scott virtual concerts, although it could've been even higher had developer Epic Games not restricted entry. 

In a tweet following the event, the studio explained it capped participation for stability, which explains why some players had been unable access the title, and pledged to improve systems so more people can experience future events in-game. 

While Fortnite's popularity is hardly a secret, the fact that over 20 million people watched the event either in-game or via a stream is a reminder of just how big it has become. 

Earlier this year, the game surpassed 350 million registered players, and just before that Epic unveiled a new 'Party Royale' mode that scrapped combat entirely in favor of giving players an "all chill, no sweat" space to hang out and shoot the breeze.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.16.20]
(Senior) Java Developer
Stray Bombay Company
Stray Bombay Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.16.20]
Senior Unreal Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.15.20]
Public Relations Specialist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.15.20]
Sr. VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image