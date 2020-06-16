Latest Fortnite event attracts 12M in-game players, another 8.4M via streams

Fortnite's latest season-ending event attracted a mammoth 12 million in-game players, with another 8.4 million watching it live on Twitch and YouTube.

That number falls just below the record of 12.3 million concurrent players set during the recent Travis Scott virtual concerts, although it could've been even higher had developer Epic Games not restricted entry.

In a tweet following the event, the studio explained it capped participation for stability, which explains why some players had been unable access the title, and pledged to improve systems so more people can experience future events in-game.

While Fortnite's popularity is hardly a secret, the fact that over 20 million people watched the event either in-game or via a stream is a reminder of just how big it has become.

Earlier this year, the game surpassed 350 million registered players, and just before that Epic unveiled a new 'Party Royale' mode that scrapped combat entirely in favor of giving players an "all chill, no sweat" space to hang out and shoot the breeze.