Report: Fortnite maker Epic could sell stake at $17 billion valuation

Fortnite developer Epic Games is reportedly looking to raise $750 million in a deal that would value the company at $17 billion.

As reported by GamesBeat (via Bloomberg), the studio would raise the cash by selling off a stake worth $750 million, which would lead to the company being valued at $17 billion post-deal.

Multiple anonymous sources have informed both GamesBeat and Bloomberg about the deal, although its worth taking any rumor with a pinch of salt until concrete details are out in the open.

There's no word on what Epic would use the funds for, but given the company is currently overseeing the Unreal Engine, Fortnite, and the Epic Games Store, it's got no shortage of options when it comes to splashing the cash.