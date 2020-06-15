Video: Golden rules for designing chatbot games

In this 2018 GDC session, Emmanuel Corno defines some "golden rules" for designing chatbot games using his own experience working on the IGF award-nominated narrative exploration game Event[0].

The primary thing you do while playing Event[0] is chat with a very expressive chatbot playing the role of the in-game ship's computer, and in his GDC talk Corno walked attendees through the unique challenges that come with designing a narrative game around a chatbot.

It was an intriguing exploration of an aspect of game design that's rarely discussed, and now Corno's talk is freely available to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

