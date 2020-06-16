Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Google cuts Stadia Premiere Edition price from $130 to $100

Google cuts Stadia Premiere Edition price from $130 to $100

June 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Google Stadia has dropped the price of its TV-centric starter kit by $30, reducing the price tag for that Stadia Premiere Edition bundle from $129.99 to $99.99 now that bundle ownership is no longer semi-required to try the cloud-based game platform out.

It's a price cut that comes around seven months after Stadia's first debut, and only two months after Google opened Stadia signups to the general public

Earlier into Stadia’s launch, either a Premiere Edition bundle, the earlier Founder's Edition, or a guest pass from an owner of those bundles were required to even access the cloud-based game platform, though Google has since removed that barrier and opened the service up to just about anyone.

So while the Premiere bundle isn’t necessarily required to try out the service, the bundle does include the two essentials players will need if they want to do so from a TV set: a Chromecast Ultra and a wireless controller. 

The now-cheaper Stadia Premiere Edition bundle does, however, remove the previous edition’s free 3 months of Stadia Pro offer. Instead, the Stadia website points new purchasers toward the regular Stadia signup page which offers a single month of Stadia Pro to new members. 
 

