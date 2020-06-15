Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: XSEED Games is hiring a Localization Editor

Get a job: XSEED Games is hiring a Localization Editor

June 16, 2020 | By Staff
June 16, 2020 | By Staff
Localization Editor, XSEED Games

Location: Torrance, California

XSEED Games is looking for a Localization Editor to join our team. Our Localization Editors are responsible for editing a wide variety of English text, from games to web content to marketing material, and will ideally be able to demonstrate quality writing across multiple game genres. Industry experience is required. This is a full-time position based in Torrance, California.

***Depending on hire date, we may have the candidate start working full-time remotely.***  

Key Responsibilities:

• Editing English text in a wide range of contexts on deadline

• Coordinating with translators and other members of a project team

• Localization support

    -Text proofing / Implementation checking

    -Assisting with voice recording process

• Production support

    -Write or edit manual text, store text, and other text where needed

Requirements:

• Computer proficiency

   -Experience with Microsoft Office

   -Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, web design, other IT experience a plus

• Excellent communication and organizational skills

• Proficient proofing skills and excellent attention to detail

• Interest in and familiarity with video games

• Japanese language knowledge a plus, but not required

• Pass our editing test

Salary commensurate with experience.

***If you qualify for this position, we may ask you to send us a short writing sample (1 to 2 pages) that we can review to assess your writing skills.

Interested? Apply now.

