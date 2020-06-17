Chat with game industry experts at GDC Summer's new Ask Me Anything sessions

GDC organizers are excited to debut a new series of "Ask Me Anything" live Q&A sessions at GDC Summer this August in which attendees will get to ask industry experts practical questions about key topics in game development.

These AMAs are part of the all-digital GDC Summer's new lineup of interactive sessions, and each will give attendees 30 minutes to discuss important topics and issues in game development with luminaries from across the industry.

In "Ask Me Anything: Funding & Investment Q&A with David Gardner", for example, you'll have opportunities to ask LVP general partner David Gardner your own questions about key game dev funding topics like how to get funding, what amounts of money can you raise from venture, whether you should even consider raising money, and so on.

If you or your team are adapting to remote working arrangements as a result of the ongoing pandemic you may want to check out "Ask Me Anything: Working Together, Apart, In Dynamic Times Q&A with Robin Hunicke" to discuss the latest best practices for working remotely with veteran game dev and Funomena CEO Robin Hunicke. Join your peers in a candid conversation about the best practices for distributed development in our industry, and the emerging techniques being discovered as we evolve.

"Ask Me Anything: Whiteboard Interviewing Q&A with Ellen Beeman & Cal Reinhard", on the other hand, is a great opportunity for junior and would-be game devs to ask questions about the dreaded white board tests that are part of many game industry interviews. Together, Ellen Beeman from DigiPen and Cal Reinhard from Popcap Games will talk through the principles of what interviewers are looking for in these sessions and how to answer them, including the "Ask, Talk, Test" approach that Ellen has used to successfully mentor over a hundred DigiPen students!

And if you've ever wanted to pick the brain of a veteran game composer, take advantage of GDC Summer's "Ask Me Anything: Composer Q&A with Winifred Phillips" session this August. Attendees can expect a discussion that ranges from the creative and technical challenges of game music composition, to the day-to-day business of being an independent game composer, with plent of personal reflections on Phillips' work on games in franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, God of War, LittleBigPlanet, Total War, and The Sims.

More details on these sessions are available now in the GDC Summer session schedule, so take a look and register to attend if you haven't already!

