Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Today's your last day to get an early registration discount for GDC Summer

Today's your last day to get an early registration discount for GDC Summer

June 17, 2020 | By Staff
June 17, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Hey game makers, just a quick reminder that today is your last day to register early for GDC Summer, the first all-digital GDC event, at a discounted rate!

Everyone who registers to attend GDC Summer before 11:59 PM Pacific today (Wednesday, June 17th) will get discounted access to the high-quality game development lectures and tutorials that GDC attendees are accustomed to, as well as some new interactive content that takes advantage of GDC Summer's digital format.

If you or your team are adapting to remote working arrangements as a result of the ongoing pandemic, for example, you may want to check out GDC Summer's "Ask Me Anything: Working Together, Apart, In Dynamic Times Q&A with Robin Hunicke" session in which you and your peers will have time to discuss the ups, downs, and best practices of remote work with veteran game dev and Funomena CEO Robin Hunicke. 

There's also an expanding catalog of expert talks lined up for GDC Summer, including some insightful looks at the practical challenges of modern game development. In a GDC Summer Design track talk on "Mining Your Own Design: Crafting the Crafting System in 'Astroneer'", for example, System Era Softworks' Aaron Biddlecom and Elijah O'Rear will reveal how the team at System Era Softworks overhauled Astroneer's crafting system (reliant on diegetic inventory) in the Early Access update before launch.

Notably, the pair plan to walk through the process of deepening their understanding of the game's existing design, and how it allowed them to make extensive changes without destabilizing the popular Astroneer. They'll also discuss the stumbling blocks encountered along the way, how they overcame them, and how the feature fared in hindsight!

Elsewhere at GDC Summer you'll have the opportunity to walk through the process of writing and developing unique character themes in an Audio track talk on "A Bloody Symphony of Characters: Music and Leitmotiv in 'Mortal Kombat 11'" from veteran composer Wilbert Roget.

Roget is an award-winning composer, and those who attend his virtual talk can expect to walk away with tips and advice on effectively using leitmotivs in your own work. You'll also get a clear breakdown of the differences between leitmotivic and thematic melody, and learn the contextual advantages of diverse leitmotivs and signature sounds over thematic orchestral melodies when scoring for cinematic games. 

Register now to take advantage of this opportunity and save money on your pass to GDC Summer, which takes place August 4th through 6th in a new, completely online format that will be accessible to our global audience of game developers!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.16.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[06.16.20]
Technical Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.16.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.16.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image