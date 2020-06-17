Humble's huge 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle has already raised over $1.3M

Humble has launched a 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle to help support organizations fighting for racial equality.

The special one-week bundle features over $1200 worth of video games, books, and comics, all of which can be nabbed for a $30 donation.

In terms of games, there's a lot to love. A swathe of indie darlings like Baba is You, Hyper Light Drifter, and Spelunky have been included alongside bigger-budget titles such as BioShock Remastered, Football Manager 2020, and Elite Dangerous.

100 percent of proceeds from the bundle will be donated to charity, and will specifically help support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.

At the time of writing, the initiative has raised over to $1.3 million from 41,341 bundle sales, and there's still more than six days to go.

"In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity," wrote Humble.

"This special one-week bundle features $1,200 USD worth of games, books, and comics for just $30 USD. 100 percent of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations fighting for racial justice. For example, providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."

This isn't the first time Humble has worked to support Black voices, with the company having also established a $1 million Black Game Developer Fund back in June.