Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Humble's huge 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle has already raised over $1.3M

Humble's huge 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle has already raised over $1.3M

June 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Humble has launched a 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle to help support organizations fighting for racial equality. 

The special one-week bundle features over $1200 worth of video games, books, and comics, all of which can be nabbed for a $30 donation. 

In terms of games, there's a lot to love. A swathe of indie darlings like Baba is You, Hyper Light Drifter, and Spelunky have been included alongside bigger-budget titles such as BioShock Remastered, Football Manager 2020, and Elite Dangerous

100 percent of proceeds from the bundle will be donated to charity, and will specifically help support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. 

At the time of writing, the initiative has raised over to $1.3 million from 41,341 bundle sales, and there's still more than six days to go.

"In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity," wrote Humble. 

"This special one-week bundle features $1,200 USD worth of games, books, and comics for just $30 USD. 100 percent of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations fighting for racial justice. For example, providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."

This isn't the first time Humble has worked to support Black voices, with the company having also established a $1 million Black Game Developer Fund back in June.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.17.20]
Character Artist (Blendshapes Focused)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.17.20]
VFX Artist
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.17.20]
Unity Game Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.17.20]
PHP Developer &amp; DevOps Engineer - Elvenar


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image