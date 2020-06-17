Pokemon Snap is being revived on the Nintendo Switch

The much-loved Pokemon Snap franchise is making a comeback after collecting dust for over 20 years.

The Pokemon Company has announced a new entry in the seemingly one-and-done franchise, which debuted on the Nintendo 64 back in 1999, called New Pokemon Snap.

Pitched as "an all-new adventure for Nintendo Switch inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game," the long awaited revival will let players channel their inner Art Wolfe and catalog a trove of wild pocket monsters as they frolic, snooze, and scrap in their natural habitat.

The debut trailer (which starts at the 5:20 mark in the embedded video) shows a game that's strikingly faithful to the original, and features the player character exploring a variety of diverse environments in a new safari vehicle while taking candid shots of their favorite 'mons.

Although more details are thin on the ground at this point, a quick glimpse at the official website reveals the title is being developed by Bandai Namco. Here's hoping they deliver the goods.