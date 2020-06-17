Pokemon takes another stab at free-to-play with Pokemon Cafe Mix

The Pokemon Company is releasing another free-to-play mobile and Switch game into the world, this time a puzzler called Pokemon Cafe Mix.

That free-to-play category, or free-to-start as the Pokemon Company calls it, has been a popular choice for the brand since it first started to dabble in mobile games over the last handful of years.

Those mobile launches vary in genre and audience, but tend to be met with a significant amount of downloads and revenue right out of the gate, no doubt helped along by the decades-strong Pokemon brand.

Pokemon Cafe Mix takes that free-to-play formula favored by past Pokemon mobile games and mixes it with gameplay that looks to be part cute cafe management and part Tsum Tsum-styled match puzzles. And, like Pokemon Quest before it, its a game headed to mobile devices as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Cafe Mix wasn’t the only mobile title announced alongside New Pokemon Snap in today’s video showcase. The Pokemon Company continued to leverage its cast of colorful characters for personal health apps with the announcement of Pokemon Smile, a mobile AR title that nudges kids toward better dental care, following in the footsteps of the Pokemon Sleep gamified sleep tracking app currently in the works.

