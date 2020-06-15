Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 17, 2020
Video: The distributed art direction of What Remains of Edith Finch

June 17, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2018 GDC session, Giant Sparrow's Chelsea Hash describes the cumulative process of organizing a team of competing visions to create the art direction for the studio's 2017 hit What Remains of Edith Finch.

Hash's presentation offered a lot of practical tips and advice for game makers who are collaborating remotely with teams of creatives, which is more valuable than ever during this time of global pandemic when so many game companies are adapting to long-term work-from-home production pipelines.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

