Video: The distributed art direction of What Remains of Edith Finch

In this 2018 GDC session, Giant Sparrow's Chelsea Hash describes the cumulative process of organizing a team of competing visions to create the art direction for the studio's 2017 hit What Remains of Edith Finch.

Hash's presentation offered a lot of practical tips and advice for game makers who are collaborating remotely with teams of creatives, which is more valuable than ever during this time of global pandemic when so many game companies are adapting to long-term work-from-home production pipelines.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

