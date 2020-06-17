Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Over 900 demos are featured in Steam's week-long Summer Game Festival

Over 900 demos are featured in Steam's week-long Summer Game Festival

June 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

A few months back, Valve put out an open call for game demos to be featured in its third digital Game Festival, and hundreds of game developers rose to the occasion. 

The Summer Edition of Steam’s online game showcase kicked off this week as a sort of digital game expo to help devs get demos in the hands of players and somewhat fill the void left by 2020’s string of COVID-19 driven event cancellations, and is scheduled to run from June 16 to June 22.

The event sees Steam hosting and featuring a slew of demos for games due out before summer 2021, though the demos themselves are, for the most part, only playable during the week or so of the event.

The list of participating games currently includes over 900 titles, not to mention a schedule of dozens of developer-led streams hosted through the event. It's a sizable crowd for an event that's about offering developers visibility.

Steam as a whole has a notorious discoverability problem thanks in no part to the sheer volume of games released every year, but Valve looks to be putting in work to avoid a similar problem for the week-long event. To make sure as many games as possible get in front of the right players, demos are sorted across 11 different categories, and Valve has also assembled a Featured tab with both algorithm driven and hand-picked highlights. That front page also aims to sort games even further by highlighting titles under tags like story rich, open world, family friendly, and others. 

While the Summer Edition of the event is the third Steam Game Festival the platform has hosted, it’s by far the largest so only time will tell how much benefit participating developers will see from the digital game expo or if that experience will be similar to what devs saw during past events
 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.16.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[06.16.20]
Technical Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.16.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.16.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image