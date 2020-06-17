Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC Summer for expert advice on cultivating female talent in AAA studios

Come to GDC Summer for expert advice on cultivating female talent in AAA studios

June 19, 2020 | By Staff
June 19, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

The game industry is dominated by men, even though research shows ~50 percent of game players are women, and at GDC Summer this August attendees will have the chance to learn practical strategies for cultivating and supporting women in your own workplace.

Organizers are excited to welcome Avalanche Studios senior producer Victoria Setian to present a cutting-edge Production & Team Management track talk on "Changing the Game: Cultivating Female Talent in AAA Studios." 

Setian is a game dev veteran, and she'll give you practical, actionable advice on how to increase the female talent pool, nurture our current female developers, and support their growth into leadership roles via research-backed actions and programs.

You don't want to miss this talk, because Setian will show you how changing the game starts with changing the way we run game projects and studios. Make time to come and hear how you can revamp your development practices with an eye towards a better future.

Register now for GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th! For more details on what to expect visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.19.20]
Senior Technical Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.19.20]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.19.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.19.20]
Game Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image