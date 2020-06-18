Report: Microsoft could launch xCloud streaming service as part of Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft intends to launch its xCloud game streaming service later this year as part of its Xbox Game Pass subscription package.

That's according to a report from The Verge, which claims xCloud will be powered by Xbox One S server blades at launch before receiving a Xbox Series X hardware upgrade in 2021.

Unnamed sources suggest that Microsoft is toying with the idea of installing dedicated PC server blades to enable the streaming of PC titles over xCloud. They also claim that the Seres X upgrade will bring about a huge performance boost thanks to its improved CPU and new video encoder.

Microsoft has been busy trialing a preview build of xCloud on a number of platforms, with that test version granting a limited number of applicants access to access to nearly 100 games.

There's still no concrete launch date for the service, which aims to let users stream games on any device of their choosing, but if a 2020 roll out is in the pipeline we should expect to hear more very soon.