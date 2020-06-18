Kowloon Nights launches $2 million game investment fund for Black creators

Global video game investment fund Kowloon Nights has launched a new $2 million fund dedicated to Black creators and studios working on PC and console projects.

Dubbed the Fairchild Initiative, the fund has been established to support black-owned studios on their path to success and enable the next generation of black creatives to realize their ambitions.

Any development studio that's majority-owned by black creators can apply to the initiative, which intends to deploy the $2 million without any limitations. Although the size of each investment will vary depending on the studio or project, Kowloon isn't imposing any restrictions on how much it invests per project.

"Kowloon Nights was founded on the idea of empowering creators to create memorable games and stories, and the Fairchild Initiative carries the same ethos. I am proud to lead this initiative with a focus on empathy, infrastructure, and mentorship," said Kowloon advisor, Kendall Deacon Davis.

"It is my hope that the Fairchild Initiative will enable the next generation of Black creatives to bring projects to life that make the world just a bit brighter and a little more hopeful."

Those interested in applying for funding should visit the Kowloon Nights website.