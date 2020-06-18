Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This War of Mine is now recommended reading for Polish high school students

This War of Mine is now recommended reading for Polish high school students

June 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
This War of Mine has been added to the recommended reading list for high school students in Poland. 

Developed by 11 bit studios, the acclaimed survival title bucks the trend set by others in the genre by focusing on the civilian experience of war, rather than those on the front lines. 

The Polish studio called the decision a "milestone step in recognizing video games as a wok of culture," and thanked the Polish Ministry of Education and Prime Minister for supporting the move. 

"Games are already being used in education for teaching maths, chemistry, and developing cognitive abilities, but I don't think we've ever encountered a game being officially included in the educational system on a national level as a school reading," said 11 bit chief exec, Grzegorz Miechowski. 

"I'm proud to say 11 bit studios' work can add to the development of education and culture in our country. This can be a breakthrough moment for all artists creative games all around the world."

