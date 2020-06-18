Zynga launches $25 million charity fund to foster inclusion and diversity

Words with Friends developer-publisher Zynga has established a $25 million fund to help charities focused on fostering diversity and inclusion within the games industry.

The funding program has been launched as protests against police brutality and racism continue around the world.

In a later to staff obtained by Venturebeat, company CEO Frank Gibeau explained the $25 million will be dished out to a number of charities over the next five years, and that Zynga employees will have some say in where the funds go.

"Today, we are announcing that the Zynga Board of Directors has approved in principle a USD $25 million fund that will be directed to educational and charitable purposes over the next 5 years," reads the letter.

"The focus of the fund is to increase diversity and inclusion within Zynga and the games industry. As we build out our programming, there will be opportunities for you and the Zergs to participate and contribute ideas.

"There is much work to be done, and this is just the start. Thank you for your commitment and the efforts you have demonstrated to be part of a positive change in our society and world."