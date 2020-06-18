Minecraft, King's Quest, and more join the World Video Game Hall of Fame

Four games have been selected to join the likes of Microsoft Solitaire and Halo in the Strong Museum of Play’s World Video Game Hall of Fame, marking the honorary video game exhibit’s fifth set of inductees.

This time around, The Strong’s panel of experts has selected Bejeweled, Centipede, King’s Quest, and Minecraft from the list of 12 games nominated for consideration this year, a class that notably leans closer toward the more recent chapters of video game history thanks to Bejeweled (2001) and Minecraft (2009).

Set up in 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame aims to shine the spotlight on video games that have had a significant impact on the video game industry, popular culture, or society as a whole. To date, 28 games have been added to the Hall of Fame ranging from early influential games like The Legend of Zelda or Spacewar! to more modern creations like World of Warcraft.

More on this year's additions, and the entire lineup of influential games, can be found on the museum's website.

