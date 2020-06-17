Get a job: Join Futureplay as a Senior Game Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki, Finland

Futureplay is a five-year-old independent Finnish mobile game studio located in Helsinki. We're a small, experienced, and committed group of just over 30 people working together to create several exciting new titles - as well as maintain our existing portfolio, which includes the Idle Empire series and Battlelands Royale.

We're now on the lookout for a Senior Game Animator to join our team and help us build on the top quality animations Futureplay is already known for.

We expect a minimum of 5 years of experience in creating animations for casual and/or mobile games. Our ideal candidate is a detail oriented, versatile artist who shows excellent drawing skills and can employ a variety of styles and techniques. You are able to visualize and communicate abstract concepts and have a strong interest in visual and interaction design. Eye for quality animation and special effects are skills you’ll need in your work, as well as creating, evolving and executing on your artistic vision.

You will be one of the Futureplayers bringing our game characters, environments and interactions to life. This means that you know your way around character animation VFX and UI motion graphics. You are familiar with 2D animation tools, e.g. Spine, and 3D software, such as Blender.

Previous experience in, or understanding what it takes to, work in a minimum hierarchy environment and the ability to independently manage your tasks and responsibilities are a must. Having an agile mindset and love for experimentation are needed. You should also have great team working skills combined with the ability to provide and receive candid feedback.

We offer:

True ownership and responsibility for the games you work on

Competitive salary and benefits, flexible working hours

Great, caring community working in an agile environment

Strong focus on employee wellbeing

Space to grow and learn

Low hierarchy and support in learning to navigate within it

Work in Helsinki, one of the most relevant game development capitals in Europe

