Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

California court dismisses Magic Leap lawsuit against competitor Nreal

California court dismisses Magic Leap lawsuit against competitor Nreal

June 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

A California court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Magic Leap against Chinese augmented reality company Nreal, according to a report from TechNode.

Magic Leap had accused Nreal, which was founded by its former employee Chi Xi, of stealing its technology to quickly create a competing product in the form of the Nreal Light augmented reality glasses.

"Whereas Nreal purported to develop its Nreal Light product in under two years, Magic Leap developed its technology after extensive investment of time (multiple years), money (hundreds of millions of dollars spent on research and development) and human resources (hundreds of engineers)," reads the lawsuit filed in June 2019

Now, almost a year later, the court has dismissed the lawsuit because Magic Leap failed to explain exactly how the alleged IP theft took place. 

Documents obtained by TechNode reveal the court granted Nreal's motion to dismiss due to a lack of "factual support" for Magic Leap's allegations. 

Nreal also claimed that Magic Leap's accusation was "vague and unsubstantiated," and that it was "filing lawsuits to slow down new entrants into the AR market."

"From the beginning we’ve firmly stated that Magic Leap’s claims against Nreal are meritless," added Nreal founder Xu Chi in a statement. "The fact that the court found that Magic Leap failed to state a single viable claim is telling."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.19.20]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.19.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.19.20]
Game Director
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.18.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image