Tonic Games Group is the new parent company of UK dev Mediatonic

June 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Tonic Games Group has been announced as the new parent company of developers Mediatonic and Fortitude, and publishing label The Irregular Corporation. 

The company takes its name from the Fall Guys and Gears Pop! developer Mediatonic, and according to co-founder Dave Bailey will "support and maximize the potential pop every game and every person in our family of companies."

As it stands, Tonic Games Group consists of 300 people based in five studios and two publishing offices around the world. It's also partnered with third-party studios in 13 locations across its brand family. 

"With 2 billion people out there in the world playing games, we're excited to build a sustainable, long-term foundation for our companies to be creative, try what hasn't been tried before, and reach new audiences," said Bailey. 

The news comes a few months after Mediatonic announced it would be opening a new UK studio in Leamington Spa to create over 60 new jobs.

