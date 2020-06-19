Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 19, 2020
The Sims 4 records peak high of 10 million monthly active users

June 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
The Sims 4 is proving that age is but a number after attracting over 2.5 million new players over the past two months. 

Despite being nearly six years old, Maxis' popular lifestyle simulator also recorded a peak high of nearly 10 million daily active users over the past quarter. 

That number comes straight from publisher EA, which yesterday announced the title along with all of its post-launch content packs will be heading on Steam. 

That news alone is fairly notable, with EA having only recently decided to bring a handful of its titles back to Valve's digital marketplace after years of skipping the platform in favor of its own Origin storefront.

