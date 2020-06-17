Get a job: innogames needs a Java Software Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Hamburg, Germany

As Java Software Developer, you work closely with our game teams to shape the foundation of our next big hits and contribute as a productive member of an agile development team in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Your mission:

Develop features shared across our game backends

Improve performance-critical components, increase the robustness and scalability of our software

Improve our libraries and backend services with your knowledge of software architecture and high-quality code

Maintain and extend our development tools and environment

Your profile:

Degree in Computer Sciences, Business Information Systems or equivalent training and experience as IT specialist

Several years of experience in object-oriented programming in Java with Spring Boot and optimally the Akka framework

Software development with Spring, the UNIX command line and profound knowledge of SQL, GIT, and Continuous Delivery

You love to dive deep into other people’s code which is reflected in your Github profile.

Solid experience in using various methods in software design and a strong belief in automated testing to guarantee and improve code quality in compliance with the company standards

Being a backend geek, you also like to switch to the frontend side with Angular, C# and Unity

Good English language and overall communication skills

Proactive and motivated individual with a willingness to learn

Why join us?

Be part of a great international team in a healthy and stable growing company

Your working device is the latest MacBook Pro with high end hardware

We actively support your further development and give you all needed resources to evaluate new technologies and participate in open source communities

We provide additional training budget to spend on attending conferences, taking hard skill courses or improve your soft skills as well as purchasing books

Our career model is set up equally for an expert in a technical career or a management path

Use opportunities to make your code open source and show your achievements at international conferences

We offer competitive compensation with benefits like relocation support, company gym, smartphone or tablet, company bikes, rooftop terrace with BBQ and much more

Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Java Software Developer? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Cristal Ledesma would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!



InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.



Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

