Activision follows Crash Bandicoot remakes with the first new Crash game in a decade

There’s another Crash Bandicoot game in the works and, unlike the last few releases in the series, it’s an entirely new game that picks up where the original three Crash games (and Vicarious Visions’ recent N. Sane Trilogy remake) left off.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was somewhat leaked last week, but was offically announced during the Summer Game Fest today through a trailer and brief chat with one of the devs at developer Toys for Bob.

It’s an interesting revival that brings the Crash Bandicoot series out of a decade-long hiatus, and one likely made possible by the success of that N. Sane Trilogy remake and the 10 million sales it’s racked up since launching in 2017.

Toys for Bob, largely known for the toys-to-life Spyro the Dragon spinoff Skylanders and 2018’s Spyro remakes, is heading up this latest Crash game after previously having worked alongside developer Vicarious Visions on the N. Sane Trilogy. While the trio of remakes aimed to balance improvements and faithfulness to the classic games, the new entry appears to lean a bit more into the unknown by introducing a new art style and new mechanics not seen in the N. Sane Trilogy.