Lone Echo developer Ready at Dawn acquired by Facebook

June 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR

The Order: 1886 and Lone Echo developer Ready at Dawn has been acquired by Facebook for an undisclosed sum, and now joins the company’s Oculus Studios brand.

In a blog post announcing the deal, Oculus notes that Ready at Dawn’s recent projects have shown a penchant for creating virtual reality games, and praises the studio’s unique approach to narrative and locomotion in recent VR games like the Lone Echo, Echo Arena, Echo Combat, and the yet-in-development Lone Echo II.

While the acquisition brings Ready at Dawn into the Oculus’ network of VR-minded teams, Ready at Dawn and all of the devs it employs will continue to work from their existing locations but “with the full support of Facebook and the Oculus Studios team behind them.”

Acquisitions have played a growing part in Facebook’s recent VR plans, with the company nothing in that Oculus blog post that it is “exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and we have awesome and innovative plans for the next few years of gaming.” Recently, Facebook made a similar deal to acquire Asgard’s Wrath dev Sanzaru Games back in February.

