Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Lead Lighting Artist

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a leader on our lighting team! The Lighting Lead is responsible for maintaining quality and artistic consistency by establishing high visual standards and cohesive project style as defined by the Art Director. This lead artist sets an example for the team via the creation of lighting assets e.g. setups/scenarios, a mastery of technology and tools pipeline, and departmental production dependencies. They should have an understanding of memory and frame budgets, production schedule, and project goals. They'll need to consider art, animation, and design concerns, understand PBR lighting basics and material authoring, and sets best practices for bug fixing. The Lighting Lead also helps implement new production methods to improve performance and efficiency of team. If you're interested in this role, please continue reading.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Develops, engages, and facilitates the success of the lighting team

Advances and improves lighting by reviewing current work with a critical eye

Troubleshoots large scale scene files and rendering issues

Troubleshoots and modifies materials when necessary for PBR compliance

Helps other departments with atmospherics and lighting setups for their environment or test level needs

Installs lighting for characters/weapons/objects and special setups for marketing when necessary

Engages with lighting artists to ensure team cohesion and develops both long- and short-term goals

Provides direction to lighting artists for aesthetic and technical considerations

Works closely with principal artists to ensure quality consistency and advanced lighting

Works closely with Art Director to keep quality and style consistent across all lighting scenarios

Works closely with the Tool and Engine team to develop new or improve upon old technologies to improve visual effect quality

Works with Project Management to maintain a clear and consistent schedule

Participates in the planning of lighting needs for the project

Works with other departments to ensure that assets are delivered in a timely manner

Supervises bug distribution and verifies critical bug fixes

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: Supervises employees in lighting discipline and is responsible for carrying out duties in accordance with the studio's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include but are not limited to interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M. A.) or equivalent; ten or more years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Superior understanding of node-based shaders and how they relate to lighting.

Superior understanding of scripting lighting interactions.

Superior understanding of Maya and Photoshop.

Superior knowledge of modern lighting techniques.

Understands source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Other Skills: Superior understanding of lighting aesthetic, how lighting affects gameplay and guides the player, of real-time lighting and frame/ memory optimization, how lighting affects physically based materials.

