Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Discuss key game industry topics with your peers in GDC Summer's new Roundtables

Discuss key game industry topics with your peers in GDC Summer's new Roundtables

June 23, 2020 | By Staff
June 23, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

This August GDC Summer attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a new series of virtual Roundtables in which you'll discuss notable game industry topics with your peers.

Part of the all-digital GDC Summer's new lineup of interactive sessions, each of these Roundtables promises to be 45 minutes of lively, constructive conversation under the guidance of an expert moderator or moderators.

Each Roundtable is intended to facilitate open-ended discussion of a notable, timely game industry topic; now that so many games debut with long-term live service plans, for example, it's a good time to check out "Roundtable: Building Your Live Service Team", moderated by veteran game producer Grant Shonkwiler. 

This promises to be a great talk for producers and project managers at all levels, as Shonkwiler plans to guide attendees through a discussion of three main challenges faced by a team transitioning their game to a live service: How do you form, or reform, your team to work best in the live services environment? How do you keep your team aligned while working on a live game? And finally, how do you keep improving and iterating on your team while on a live game?

For critical insight into a pressing issue in the game audio business, check out "Roundtable: Women and Under-represented Genders in Game Audio", led by composer Penka Kouneva, Eight Ball Sound audio director & sound designer Caron Weidner, Microsoft audio specialist Shauny Jang, and Serial Lab Sound founder & audio designer Gina Zdanowicz.

Open to attendees of all levels, this Roundtable's objective is to give practical career advice and guidance to women and marginalized genders, to frame the conversations in empowering ways, and to give the attendees an opportunity to ask questions.

Aspiring and seasoned game designers alike are invited to sit in on "Roundtable: Interviewing for Design" and discuss the challenges of both interviewing for design and hiring the best candidates for a given team and project.

By comparing notes, discussing problems, and honestly diving in to what design tests are trying to achieve, attendees will leave this Roundtable better prepared to approach either side of the interview table.

More details on these sessions are available now in the GDC Summer session schedule, so take a look and register to attend if you haven't already!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.22.20]
Public Relations Specialist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.22.20]
Sr. VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.22.20]
Lead Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.22.20]
Sr. Character Artist (Blendshapes)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image