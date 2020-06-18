Discuss key game industry topics with your peers in GDC Summer's new Roundtables

This August GDC Summer attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a new series of virtual Roundtables in which you'll discuss notable game industry topics with your peers.

Part of the all-digital GDC Summer's new lineup of interactive sessions, each of these Roundtables promises to be 45 minutes of lively, constructive conversation under the guidance of an expert moderator or moderators.

Each Roundtable is intended to facilitate open-ended discussion of a notable, timely game industry topic; now that so many games debut with long-term live service plans, for example, it's a good time to check out "Roundtable: Building Your Live Service Team", moderated by veteran game producer Grant Shonkwiler.

This promises to be a great talk for producers and project managers at all levels, as Shonkwiler plans to guide attendees through a discussion of three main challenges faced by a team transitioning their game to a live service: How do you form, or reform, your team to work best in the live services environment? How do you keep your team aligned while working on a live game? And finally, how do you keep improving and iterating on your team while on a live game?

For critical insight into a pressing issue in the game audio business, check out "Roundtable: Women and Under-represented Genders in Game Audio", led by composer Penka Kouneva, Eight Ball Sound audio director & sound designer Caron Weidner, Microsoft audio specialist Shauny Jang, and Serial Lab Sound founder & audio designer Gina Zdanowicz.

Open to attendees of all levels, this Roundtable's objective is to give practical career advice and guidance to women and marginalized genders, to frame the conversations in empowering ways, and to give the attendees an opportunity to ask questions.

Aspiring and seasoned game designers alike are invited to sit in on "Roundtable: Interviewing for Design" and discuss the challenges of both interviewing for design and hiring the best candidates for a given team and project.

By comparing notes, discussing problems, and honestly diving in to what design tests are trying to achieve, attendees will leave this Roundtable better prepared to approach either side of the interview table.

More details on these sessions are available now in the GDC Summer session schedule, so take a look and register to attend if you haven't already!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech