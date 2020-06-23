Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New App Store review processes will let devs challenge guideline violations

New App Store review processes will let devs challenge guideline violations

June 23, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 23, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Apple is attempting to improve support for its developer community by introducing some new App Store review processes. 

As announced during WWDC, Apple will be amending the app review process to let developers appeal decisions about whether an app violates the App Store Review Guidelines, while they'll also be given a "mechanism" for challenging the guidelines themselves.

That's good news for creators who find themselves running afoul of the App Store guidelines during the submissions process, and will give them a clearer means of appealing that decision. 

As for apps that are already on the marketplace, Apple will be allowing developers to implement bug fixes irrespective of guideline violations (expect for those relating to legal issues), meaning app makers and game creators will be able to maintain support while attempting to resolve the violation. 

Beyond that, Apple said it's keen to foster more dialogue between itself and developers, and will create a new set of developer forums and launch an online version of its App Store lab with that goal in mind.

"Apple is also launching an online version of the App Store lab to further support the Apple developer community across all of its platforms. In the past, the in-person App Store lab has helped inform and prioritize new App Store features and capabilities, as well as updates to App Store policies," reads a company blog post.

"[We] will also create additional channels for developers to share feedback during new developer forums that will occur throughout the coming year. In these forums, developers are encouraged to share their suggestions, large and small, so that Apple may continue to implement changes and improve the App Store experience for the entire developer community."

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[06.23.20]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.23.20]
Mobile Software Engineer - iOS/Android - Core Team
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.22.20]
Public Relations Specialist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image