New App Store review processes will let devs challenge guideline violations

Apple is attempting to improve support for its developer community by introducing some new App Store review processes.

As announced during WWDC, Apple will be amending the app review process to let developers appeal decisions about whether an app violates the App Store Review Guidelines, while they'll also be given a "mechanism" for challenging the guidelines themselves.

That's good news for creators who find themselves running afoul of the App Store guidelines during the submissions process, and will give them a clearer means of appealing that decision.

As for apps that are already on the marketplace, Apple will be allowing developers to implement bug fixes irrespective of guideline violations (expect for those relating to legal issues), meaning app makers and game creators will be able to maintain support while attempting to resolve the violation.

Beyond that, Apple said it's keen to foster more dialogue between itself and developers, and will create a new set of developer forums and launch an online version of its App Store lab with that goal in mind.

"Apple is also launching an online version of the App Store lab to further support the Apple developer community across all of its platforms. In the past, the in-person App Store lab has helped inform and prioritize new App Store features and capabilities, as well as updates to App Store policies," reads a company blog post.

"[We] will also create additional channels for developers to share feedback during new developer forums that will occur throughout the coming year. In these forums, developers are encouraged to share their suggestions, large and small, so that Apple may continue to implement changes and improve the App Store experience for the entire developer community."