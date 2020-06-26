Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: Learn what it takes to catch a cheater in online games in this free webinar

July 1, 2020 | By Irdeto
July 1, 2020 | By Irdeto
Presented by Irdeto

Gamers have unprecedented access to cheats for competitive multiplayer games. Motivations for cheating are plenty, like gaining an unfair advantage in competitive tournaments or building a casual subscriber base on Twitch.  Whatever the motivation may be, the outcome is always the same: communities abandon games with cheats in search of a fair multiplayer experience.

Join Michail Greshishchev for a 1-hour interactive session on Tuesday, July 21 at 1 PM ET to learn about modern threats to multiplayer games and how Denuvo Anti-Cheat addresses those threats without requiring modification of the game's source code.

Register for free!

Views can expect the following takeaways:

  • A list of key security features a modern multiplayer title must have
  • An answer to the question: Why are there cheaters in every multiplayer game?
  • Opinion on why the ancient "kernel-mode" anti-cheat approach is suddenly a hot topic
  • Rebuttals to popular Denuvo myths, such as performance overhead
  • An understanding of threats addressed by Denuvo Anti-Cheat

Speakers

Michail Greshishchev

  Michail Greshishchev
  Product Owner
  Denuvo

 

Michail is a software engineer with a passion for reverse engineering. His career revolves around software reliability & safety critical systems. On his spare time, he enjoys disassembly, static and dynamic analysis of software and hardware, indie game development, and working on machine learning projects. His recent accomplishments were contributing a security analysis framework to Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), enabling automotive manufacturers to protect future cars from cyber-attacks, and winning a US Navy CTF hacking competition in Austin, Texas. Presently, He is a product owner at Denuvo.

 

Moderator: Alissa McAloon

  Moderator: Alissa McAloon
  News Editor and Associate Publisher
  Gamasutra

 

Register for free!

