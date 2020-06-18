Video: High-performance animation transitions in Gears of War

In this 2018 GDC session, Microsoft's David Bollo presents a new high-performance approach to animation transitions that the Microsoft team developed for Gears of War 4.

It was an intriguing look at how the Gears of War 4 team decided to avoid blended transitions and chose to instead handle motion transitions as a post-process with a technique called "inertialization". Eliminating these blended transitions led to a significant performance boost, according to Bollo, because they no longer needed to evaluate multiple animation states during the transition.

If you missed seeing this great talk live, or just want to refresh yourself on some of the key slides, take advantage of the fact that it's now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

