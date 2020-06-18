GDC Summer hosts expert talk on building healthy, engaged QA teams from scratch

Quality assurance pros too often deal with unhealthy working conditions in the game industry, and GDC Summer is excited to host an expert talk this August that aims to change the way QA teams are built and supported.

In a notable Production & Team Management track talk on "How I Built a Healthy and Engaged QA Team from Scratch" Private Division's Kari Toyoma will share how she built Private Division's publisher QA team from scratch, using her past experience in both QA and production at multiple big-budget studios.

Whether a QA team is small, large, in-house, or remote, they're a vital part of game development -- and rarely treated as such. This talk aims to change that, and Toyoma will cover the pillars needed to advocate for and maintain a successful, passionate QA team. Don't miss it!

Register now for GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th! For more details on what to expect visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech