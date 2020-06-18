Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as a Senior Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

ABOUT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Founded in 1993, Digital Extremes has become an employer of choice for talented people seeking rewarding career opportunities in the gaming industry. We are widely recognized for creating the award-winning Warframe, a free-to-play, third-person coop, PVP action shooter, space ninja adventure game available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Our early titles include Epic Pinball, Solar Winds: The Escape, Unreal and Unreal Tournament co-created series (and all its iterations) as well as The Darkness II. With over 300 of the industry’s widely talented and culturally diverse employees in both Canada and the US, we are warriors combining our expertise to deliver superior fast-paced gameplay and intense melee combat all with a great deal of passion.

WHY WORK AT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Our culture is centered on providing great opportunities to our employees so that everyone feels they are making a meaningful impact. Developing new and existing talent is our long-term focus. We are honored that our work environment has been consistently recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Employers”. We summon you to join our elite team!

The rewards of a career with Digital Extremes include:

Competitive salary with bonus opportunities

Excellent benefits and paid time off

Matching RRSP plan

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Professional development and career support

Fitness and parking/transit subsidies

Daily lunches prepared onsite by our in-studio Executive Chef and professional kitchen staff

All-day snacks and drinks, sleep pods, massage chairs, cold brew, dog therapy days and more

ABOUT THIS POSITION

Digital Extremes is currently seeking a Senior Lighting Artist to join our team. In this role, you will be working with the Creative Director, Art Directors and other Artists to create dynamic environment and cinematic lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game. You have an outstanding grasp of both the art and technique of lighting and can balance both the creative and technical/performance aspects required for a top-quality game. In addition, you also possess an excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering techniques and keep up to date with the changes in industry standards and best practices. You have an advanced level understanding of the colour theory and the use of light in telling a story. Preferred extras include experience with level population and world building, a strong traditional art background, as well as an understanding of the impact lighting can have on a final product.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with art director and other artists to create compelling environment lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game

Create atmospheric lighting that communicates mood, storytelling and gameplay

Create and manage the assets required in our post process pipeline, including colour volume textures, fog textures, HDR Skies, etc.

Optimization of lighting to meet performance requirements while maintaining the established look and feel

Adjust textures and objects as necessary for best lighting results

Collaborate with programming, art, and design teams to solve lighting challenges

Provide feedback and insight in the development of lighting pipelines and tools

Establish best practices and mentor other artists in the use of good lighting techniques

QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years’ experience in game development lighting

University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning OR completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts

Excellent understanding of real-time and pre-rendered lighting techniques (including dynamic lights, global illumination, ambient occlusion, and pre-baked light map solutions)

Excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering standards and techniques.

Excellent understanding of the impacts of lighting on a typical game level and the ability to demonstrate problem solving in this regard.

A strong understanding of light, shadow, and color, with the ability to use that understanding to create dynamic compositions.

Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary

Proficient with Maya, 3ds Max (or at least one major 3D software package) & Photoshop

Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment

Aptitude for learning new software tools

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills

A passion for games and the games industry

Must be willing to relocate to London, Ontario

JOIN US

Permanent, Full time (40 hrs/wk) position @ $52,500.00 - $93,000.00/yr based on experience and ability. Benefits include dental insurance, medical insurance, disability insurance and more.

Digital Extremes is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the recruitment process. We thank you for your interest, however, only those candidates selected for the next steps in the hiring process will be contacted.

