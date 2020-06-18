Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as a Senior Lighting Artist

Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as a Senior Lighting Artist

June 23, 2020 | By Staff
June 23, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Lighting Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

ABOUT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Founded in 1993, Digital Extremes has become an employer of choice for talented people seeking rewarding career opportunities in the gaming industry. We are widely recognized for creating the award-winning Warframe, a free-to-play, third-person coop, PVP action shooter, space ninja adventure game available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Our early titles include Epic Pinball, Solar Winds: The Escape, Unreal and Unreal Tournament co-created series (and all its iterations) as well as The Darkness II. With over 300 of the industry’s widely talented and culturally diverse employees in both Canada and the US, we are warriors combining our expertise to deliver superior fast-paced gameplay and intense melee combat all with a great deal of passion.

WHY WORK AT DIGITAL EXTREMES 

Our culture is centered on providing great opportunities to our employees so that everyone feels they are making a meaningful impact. Developing new and existing talent is our long-term focus. We are honored that our work environment has been consistently recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Employers”. We summon you to join our elite team! 

The rewards of a career with Digital Extremes include:

  • Competitive salary with bonus opportunities
  • Excellent benefits and paid time off
  • Matching RRSP plan
  • Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Professional development and career support
  • Fitness and parking/transit subsidies
  • Daily lunches prepared onsite by our in-studio Executive Chef and professional kitchen staff
  • All-day snacks and drinks, sleep pods, massage chairs, cold brew, dog therapy days and more

ABOUT THIS POSITION

Digital Extremes is currently seeking a Senior Lighting Artist to join our team. In this role, you will be working with the Creative Director, Art Directors and other Artists to create dynamic environment and cinematic lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game. You have an outstanding grasp of both the art and technique of lighting and can balance both the creative and technical/performance aspects required for a top-quality game. In addition, you also possess an excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering techniques and keep up to date with the changes in industry standards and best practices. You have an advanced level understanding of the colour theory and the use of light in telling a story. Preferred extras include experience with level population and world building, a strong traditional art background, as well as an understanding of the impact lighting can have on a final product.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work with art director and other artists to create compelling environment lighting while maintaining a consistent style throughout the game
  • Create atmospheric lighting that communicates mood, storytelling and gameplay 
  • Create and manage the assets required in our post process pipeline, including colour volume textures, fog textures, HDR Skies, etc. 
  • Optimization of lighting to meet performance requirements while maintaining the established look and feel
  • Adjust textures and objects as necessary for best lighting results
  • Collaborate with programming, art, and design teams to solve lighting challenges
  • Provide feedback and insight in the development of lighting pipelines and tools
  • Establish best practices and mentor other artists in the use of good lighting techniques 

QUALIFICATIONS

  • 3+ years’ experience in game development lighting
  • University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning OR completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts
  • Excellent understanding of real-time and pre-rendered lighting techniques (including dynamic lights, global illumination, ambient occlusion, and pre-baked light map solutions)
  • Excellent understanding of Physically Based Rendering standards and techniques.
  • Excellent understanding of the impacts of lighting on a typical game level and the ability to demonstrate problem solving in this regard.
  • A strong understanding of light, shadow, and color, with the ability to use that understanding to create dynamic compositions.
  • Demonstrated ability to work self-directed when necessary
  • Proficient with Maya, 3ds Max (or at least one major 3D software package) & Photoshop
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines in our fast-paced environment
  • Aptitude for learning new software tools 
  • Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills
  • A passion for games and the games industry 
  • Must be willing to relocate to London, Ontario

JOIN US

Permanent, Full time (40 hrs/wk) position @ $52,500.00 - $93,000.00/yr based on experience and ability. Benefits include dental insurance, medical insurance, disability insurance and more.

Digital Extremes is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the recruitment process. We thank you for your interest, however, only those candidates selected for the next steps in the hiring process will be contacted.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.23.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.23.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.22.20]
Sr. VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.22.20]
Lead Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image