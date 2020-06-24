Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
Humble's 'Fight for Racial Justice' bundle has raised over $4.3M for charity

June 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The 'Fight for Racial Justice' charity bundle launched by Humble earlier this month has ended with over $4,370,000 raised. 

The cash will be donated to organizations working towards racial equality, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. 

According to Humble's own figures, precisely 134,076 bundles were sold from June 16, 2020, to June 23, 2020. 

The special bundle included over $1200 worth of video games, books, and comics, all of which could be picked up for a minimum donation of $30. 

"In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and tragically many more in the Black community, we’ve teamed up with developers, publishers, and creators to help support organizations fighting for racial equity," said Humble, explaining why it put the charity bundle together.

"100 percent of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations fighting for racial justice. For example, providing legal representation and assistance, protecting and expanding civil rights, and educating the public on racial injustice and slavery."

