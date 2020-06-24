Unity's Learn Premium suite of game dev courses is now available for free

Unity has decided to make its Learn Premium educational platform free to everyone, which is good news for developers looking to get to grips with the game engine.

The move means anybody with even a vague interest in Unity development will be able to access a range of free courses, projects, and tutorials covering topics designed to "build in-demand skills"

At the time of writing, more than 350 hours of Learn Premium content is available free-of-charge, including courses that'll help folks brush up their AR, VR, and AI skills, a comprehensive Unity C# Survival Guide, and a High Fidelity Game Visuals walkthrough.

Unity had initially offered three months of complimentary Unity Learn access to help folks stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has now decided to keep the doors open indefinitely to help those looking to bolster their CV.

"With the rapidly changing economic landscape, there is an unprecedented need for people to develop in-demand skills. That’s why, starting today, Unity Learn Premium will be available to everyone at no cost," reads a Unity blog.

"We could not have anticipated the economy and job market we find ourselves in today. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of jobs lost globally, and with figures like these, we know that this has impacted the livelihood of many people in our diverse community. The need to gain new skills quickly is more important than ever for those looking for new opportunities."

Anybody intersted in learning more should visit the Unity blog.