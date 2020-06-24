The mystery Pokemon project being developed by Tencent is a cross-platform MOBA

Tencent and The Pokemon Company have unveiled Pokemon Unite, a new free-to-start MOBA for smartphones and the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Unite looks to be the mystery title that was teased when The Pokemon Company and Tencent first announced they'd be working together in July 2019.

The game is being developed by Tencent's TiMi Studio Group, which is best known for creating Arena of Valor, and will notably feature cross-platform support between mobile devices and the Switch.

In terms of gameplay, Unite will let players face off against each other in 5-vs-5 team battles, during which they'll also have the chance to catch wild Pokemon and level up their current squad of pocket monsters.

There's no word on when the game will actually land, but you can get a feel for how it'll play by watching the trailer above.