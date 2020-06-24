Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation posts bug bounty to track down PS4 and PSN security issues

PlayStation posts bug bounty to track down PS4 and PSN security issues

June 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 24, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

PlayStation is looking to the security research community to help it weed out security flaws in PlayStation Network and PlayStation 4 products, and is willing to pay rewards of anywhere from $100 to $50,000 for leads.

The console maker has teamed up with HackerOne to post bug bounties for its current hardware lineup and services, following in the footsteps of other game companies like Riot Games, Valve, and Nintendo that have turned to the platform to track down potential security risks. 

PlayStation isn’t new to the bug bounty world, but its previous dealings had been a private program with a select pool of researchers while this latest effort opens the program up to the wider security research community. 

“At PlayStation, we are committed to providing gamers all over the world with great experiences. I’m happy to announce today that we have started a public PlayStation Bug Bounty program because the security of our products is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community,” writes Geoff Norton, SIE’s senior director of software engineering. “We believe that through working with the security research community we can deliver a safer place to play.”

There’s more on exactly what kind of vulnerabilities PlayStation is looking for information about over on the HackerOne page, but in short the company is currently looking for reports covering the PlayStation 4, including its operating system and accessories, as well as PlayStation Network via a handful of listed domains. 

The actual amount awarded for following PlayStation’s disclosure policy and reporting issues with any of the above depends on the severity of the vulnerability itself, but ranges from $100 to $3,000 for PSN flaws and from $500 to $50,000 for PlayStation 4 issues. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.23.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.23.20]
UI Artist (Temporary)
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[06.23.20]
Technical Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.23.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image