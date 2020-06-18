Here's a sneak peek at how you'll meet peers and network at GDC Summer

As we finalize plans for August's all-digital GDC Summer event, organizers want to quickly give you a heads-up about what to expect when you log in on the first day and start looking for opportunities to meet interesting people in game development.

Business meetings, mixers, and serendipitous run-ins with your colleagues are all key parts of the GDC experience, and with much of the world still sheltering in place, these opportunities for socializing and networking are more valuable than ever.

That's why GDC organizers have lined up an array of similar opportunities for GDC Summer attendees that capitalize on the strengths of this year's all-virtual event. Here's an early look at what you can look forward to when you log in to GDC in August:

Traditional Networking

GDC Summer attendees will have access to an online events platform which makes it easy to share contact information and text chat directly with fellow attendees throughout the event. You'll also be able to book private one-on-one video meetings with colleagues at your convenience, and take advantage of an AI-driven contact recommendation engine.

Session Networking

In addition to direct networking and messaging opportunities afforded by the platform itself, GDC Summer will also debut an array of interactive sessions designed to stir interesting, productive conversations. Attendees will have the chance to engage with peers and industry experts in GDC Summer's interactive Roundtable and Ask Me Anything sessions, where you can ask questions and connect with like-minded professionals in convivial discussions about key industry issues.

Social Activities

Bumping into friends, colleagues, and new connections is a fun part of the GDC experience, and GDC organizers know these social connection are even more vital for an all-digital event.

That's why GDC Summer's expanded hours include dedicated programming for warming up before the event, relaxing during, and winding down with fellow attendees at the end of the day. Expect plenty of opportunities between sessions to take part in activities like yoga, guided meditation, or a mixology session with your peers.

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech