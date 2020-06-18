Video: Using deep learning to combat cheating in Counter-Strike

In this GDC 2018 talk Valve's John McDonald discusses how the company has utilized deep learning machine learning techniques to combat cheating in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

According to McDonald's practical rundown, deep learning has proven to be very effective at identifying cheating behavior without any client-side instrumentation, making it robust against malicious attack by cheaters and cheat vendors.

He revealed how, by retraining regularly, the network continues to evolve, picking up new cheating behaviors within hours of their appearance. As a result of this approach, certain types of cheats have been reduced by a factor of one hundred.

It was fascinating stuff, and now you can watch McDonald's whole talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

