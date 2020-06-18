Get a job: Join Testronic as a QA Project Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Testronic Labs is a world class Quality Assurance and Localization company serving the global games industry. Since its foundation in 1998, Testronic has established itself as one of the most trusted testing partners in the industry, remaining resolutely committed to quality. This commitment is the cornerstone of our success, best exemplified by our recent TIGA award for Best QA and Localization Service Provider of 2019.
Our view is that Quality Assurance isn’t about playing games or trying to break games for a living. It’s about problem-solving. It’s about striving for perfection. At Testronic, we view the game experience as an immersive, personally meaningful experience that demands the most steadfast commitment to quality. Nothing should interrupt that experience!
Quality matters to us, and stretches to all aspects of our company culture. With key operations in London, Warsaw, and Los Angeles, Testronic is now expanding to the heart of New Orleans. Join us!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Adhere to company security procedures and escalate perceived breaches to supervisor
- Apply and comply with company policies and procedures and advocate them
- Assume ownership of assigned projects and drive them to success
- Drive and track the development of QA Technicians and Associate Project Leads
- Ensure that upcoming projects are set up prior to scheduled QA start
- Identify and assign tasks, ensuring they are completed accurately and thoroughly, and within a specified timeframe
- Identify and prepare Test Design in line with client and project requirements
- Identify and communicate staffing requirements and absences
- Keep track of project budget and pro-actively identify and communicate relevant risks or opportunities
- Line Management of Associate Project Leads
- Perform staff evaluation in the monthly ‘Tester Evaluation’ and annual ‘Appraisal’ processes
- Prepare and deliver Spend Reports for projects within scope of responsibility if/when requested
- Preparation of data and presentation slides for client meetings and reviews
- Proactive identification and communication of any issues that may slow down, stop – or improve –the testing progress as early in the project’s lifecycle as possible.
- Professional and effective communication with your test team, Project Manager and QA Management
- Provide support and assistance to the rest of the QA or Operations departments as and when required
- Validate time monitors for staff on your team in iDocs
TYPICAL DAILY TASKS (NOT EXHAUSTIVE)
- Lead and guide the team on the assigned clients and/or projects
- Keep track of overall progress, metrics and noteworthy findings on assigned clients and projects
- Professional and effective communication with your test team, Project Manager and QA Management
- Vetting new bugs, and tracking bug database statistics and metrics
- Prepare written reports on a daily basis in agreed report formats
- Prepare and maintain relevant project documentation and Confluence pages
- Validate time monitors for staff on your team in iDocs
- Ensuring that any new starters are being supported fully by yourself or a senior technician
- Create, maintain, and update coverage checklists
EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS
- Proven experience in a Games QA environment as a Project Lead, Project Manager, Senior QA Technician or Associate Project Lead.
TECHNICAL SKILLS
- Use of standard business software applications (e.g. Microsoft Office)
- Experienced using a variety of different bug databases
- Familiarity with console, mobile, and PC setup and settings
- Familiarity with a variety of online test management systems
- LQA: Familiarity with a variety of online text databases
- Knowledge of and experience with QA submission requirements testing (compliance)
- Ability to provide rationale and justification for requests
PERSONAL SKILLS
- Excellent communications skills (verbal and written)
- Ability to lead and motivate others
- Ability to multitask effectively while under pressure and to deadlines
- An ability to identify opportunities to upsell additional services, or find out about additional projects
- A basic understanding of revenue, margins, and financial considerations
ATTITUDE & VALUES
- Hard working & honest
- Punctual time-keeping
- Flexible attitude
- Prepared to work on shifts
- Willing to occasionally work long and unsociable hours
- Able to maintain a positive attitude and boost team morale
- Considerate of the broader picture, and the company as a whole
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.