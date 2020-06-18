Get a job: Join Testronic as a QA Project Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Testronic Labs is a world class Quality Assurance and Localization company serving the global games industry. Since its foundation in 1998, Testronic has established itself as one of the most trusted testing partners in the industry, remaining resolutely committed to quality. This commitment is the cornerstone of our success, best exemplified by our recent TIGA award for Best QA and Localization Service Provider of 2019.

Our view is that Quality Assurance isn’t about playing games or trying to break games for a living. It’s about problem-solving. It’s about striving for perfection. At Testronic, we view the game experience as an immersive, personally meaningful experience that demands the most steadfast commitment to quality. Nothing should interrupt that experience!

Quality matters to us, and stretches to all aspects of our company culture. With key operations in London, Warsaw, and Los Angeles, Testronic is now expanding to the heart of New Orleans. Join us!

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Adhere to company security procedures and escalate perceived breaches to supervisor

Apply and comply with company policies and procedures and advocate them

Assume ownership of assigned projects and drive them to success

Drive and track the development of QA Technicians and Associate Project Leads

Ensure that upcoming projects are set up prior to scheduled QA start

Identify and assign tasks, ensuring they are completed accurately and thoroughly, and within a specified timeframe

Identify and prepare Test Design in line with client and project requirements

Identify and communicate staffing requirements and absences

Keep track of project budget and pro-actively identify and communicate relevant risks or opportunities

Line Management of Associate Project Leads

Perform staff evaluation in the monthly ‘Tester Evaluation’ and annual ‘Appraisal’ processes

Prepare and deliver Spend Reports for projects within scope of responsibility if/when requested

Preparation of data and presentation slides for client meetings and reviews

Proactive identification and communication of any issues that may slow down, stop – or improve –the testing progress as early in the project’s lifecycle as possible.

Professional and effective communication with your test team, Project Manager and QA Management

Provide support and assistance to the rest of the QA or Operations departments as and when required

Validate time monitors for staff on your team in iDocs

TYPICAL DAILY TASKS (NOT EXHAUSTIVE)

Lead and guide the team on the assigned clients and/or projects

Keep track of overall progress, metrics and noteworthy findings on assigned clients and projects

Vetting new bugs, and tracking bug database statistics and metrics

Prepare written reports on a daily basis in agreed report formats

Prepare and maintain relevant project documentation and Confluence pages

Ensuring that any new starters are being supported fully by yourself or a senior technician

Create, maintain, and update coverage checklists

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS

Proven experience in a Games QA environment as a Project Lead, Project Manager, Senior QA Technician or Associate Project Lead.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

Use of standard business software applications (e.g. Microsoft Office)

Experienced using a variety of different bug databases

Familiarity with console, mobile, and PC setup and settings

Familiarity with a variety of online test management systems

LQA: Familiarity with a variety of online text databases

Knowledge of and experience with QA submission requirements testing (compliance)

Ability to provide rationale and justification for requests

PERSONAL SKILLS

Excellent communications skills (verbal and written)

Ability to lead and motivate others

Ability to multitask effectively while under pressure and to deadlines

An ability to identify opportunities to upsell additional services, or find out about additional projects

A basic understanding of revenue, margins, and financial considerations

ATTITUDE & VALUES

Hard working & honest

Punctual time-keeping

Flexible attitude

Prepared to work on shifts

Willing to occasionally work long and unsociable hours

Able to maintain a positive attitude and boost team morale

Considerate of the broader picture, and the company as a whole

