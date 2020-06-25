Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 25, 2020
June 25, 2020
June 25, 2020
Twitch addresses sexual abuse allegations with permanent ban pledge

June 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Twitch will permanently ban streamers who are found to have sexually abused or harassed people.

In an update posted on the Twitch blog, the company said it's investigating a number of allegations involving Twitch streamers, and that it will "begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with out findings immediately."

It's a notable move for the streaming platform (albeit one that many feel should've come sooner), which recently came under fire for its passive response after a number of high-profile streamers were publicly accused of sexually harassing and abusing women.

"We are reviewing each case that has come to light as quickly as possible, while ensuring appropriate due diligence as we assess these serious allegations. We've prioritized the most severe cases and will begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately," reads the blog. 

"In many of the cases, the alleged incident took place off Twitch, and we need more information to make a determination. In some cases we will need to report the case to the proper authorities who are better placed to conduct a more thorough investigation. 

"For those who’ve come forward and would like to share additional information, and to anyone who hasn’t shared their experience and wants to do so, you can report confidentially through the reporting tools on each streamer’s channel page."

The company also said it would be reviewing its Hateful Conduct and Harassment policies, enhanced offensive username detection, and its Banned Words list to help cultivate a safer environment.

