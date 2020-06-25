Focus Home Interactive acquires Lords of the Fallen dev Deck13 for $7.9M

Publisher Focus Home Interactive has fully acquired Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13.

The €7.1 million (~$7.9 million) deal brings the German game dev studio and all 60 of its staff under Focus Home Interactive's wing, and also grants the company control of Deck13’s intellectual property and indie publishing efforts.

It’s likely not the last Focus Home Interactive acquisition we’ll be hearing about in the near term as well, with the company having recently secured €46 million (~$51.6 million) in additional financing specifically to support its development and acquisition strategy.

“We are very happy to welcome the team of Deck13 and look forward to working together to achieve our ambitious objectives,” reads a statement from Jürgen Goeldner, chairman of the management board at Focus Home Interactive. “This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth story and will strengthen our business model. This acquisition will be financed by the drawing down of the new bank financing of €46 million which will also support our other future developments.”

News of the acquisition came alongside the announcement of Focus Home Interactive's fiscal 2019-20 results, with the company reporting €142.8 million (~$160.2 million) in revenue for the year ending March 31, up 13 percent year over year, alongside €19.2 million (~$21.6 million) in operating income, up 36 percent from last year’s figures.