Ubisoft to investigate rampant sexual assault and harassment accusations

Ubisoft has released a general statement covering an outpouring of accusations against multiple current and past employees, saying that it has partnered with an external consultant to address allegations of abuse, assault, and racism.

As accusations have continued to surface throughout the game industry this week, Ubisoft in particular has come up time and again.

Today's statement outlines general actions that the company will make to address what seems like an endemic problem within the publisher. The full statement reads:

"Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologizing to everyone affected by this – we are truly sorry. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better. "We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialized external consultants. Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further. We are also auditing our existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure we can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behavior. "We will be sharing additional measures that we are putting in place with our teams in the coming days. Our goal is to foster an environment that our employees, partners, and communities can be proud of –one that reflects our values and that is safe for everyone."

This is also the statement Gamasutra received in reply to an earlier email for more details on the accusations from earlier this week. Though queried, Ubisoft did not respond specifically to what is being done in response to allegations against Ubisoft editorial VP Maxime Beland, as well as instances of harassment within the community development team, the sexual assault allegations against Ubisoft Massive director Antoine Emond, and accusations of racism, homophobia, and sexism specifically at Ubisoft Sofia.