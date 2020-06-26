The Last of Us Part II sold over 4 million copies in three days

The Last of Us Part II has become the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive in history after selling over 4 million copies in three days.

The sequel launched on June 19 following a series of delays, some of which were caused by logistical issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had sold over 4 million copies by June 21. Sony didn't reveal the split between physical and digital sales.

Despite being one of the most anticipated titles of this generation, the road to launch wasn't without controversy for developer Naughty Dog. Aside from those delays, the studio had to contend with a major leak that revealed key details and footage just over a month before the game hit shelves.

A Kotaku story published in March also highlighted the human cost of development at Naughty Dog, and contained a multitude of stories from former and current employees who've been subjected to crunch conditions during their time at the studio.