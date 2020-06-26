Sonic the Hedgehog film producer snaps up Disco Elysium screen rights

In a move some might call "very disco, man," production company dj2, which co-produced the film Sonic the Hedgehog, has announced it's secured the rights for a television series based on ZA/UM's Disco Elysium.

The 2019 game, which racked up prize after prize during last year's award season, tells the story of a drunken detective stumbling through a murder mystery that threatens to set a small town ablaze in a fictional universe inspired by Robert Kurvitz’s 2013 novel “Sacred and Terrible Air.”

It's been widely praised for its use of text and irreverent humor to stand out in the narrative storytelling space.

For its part, dj2 has been creeping around the world of video game adaptations for a few years. It's secured the rights to adapt games ranging from Skulls of the Shogun to Dontnod's Life is Strange and Vampyr.

Today's announcement does not come with any attached writers or distribution studios, meaning the project still has a long way to go before it hits the small screen.

If adapted, the show would feature 100% more "sorry cops" than real police do, as they have lately committed to showing how not sorry they generally are.