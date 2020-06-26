Get a job: Klang Games GmbH is hiring a Technical Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Berlin, Germany

At the heart of Klang is Seed, a large-scale, persistent virtual world that we believe will redefine the MMO landscape and have a positive impact on our species.

We aspire to bring people together through engaging media experiences and by building strong communities.

We are looking for a Technical Producer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment to join us in one of the most exciting cities on the planet! If you have an engineering background and are interested in moving into Production for an ambitious and ground-breaking project, we have an amazing opportunity for you.

Requirements

Be a major part of the production team facilitating dedicated game developers

Work with the engineering team to breakdown design specifications and identifying technical requirements

Support the approval process for technical designs and best practices

Work closely with engineering to plan and define work, risks, dependencies, opportunities and production improvements

Provide Production feedback on technical designs for all high-risk/high-impact systems

Work with the CTO and Lead Engineers shape and drive the future technical roadmap

Facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge and learnings across the studio’s development teams

Stay up to date nf global technology advancements to identify opportunities to progress qualitative standards

Coordinate internal and external teams as required

Assist other team members with technical questions

Manage activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers

What we look for in you:

Thinking critically, and applying analytical skills to solve complex issues

Planning work to create realistic deliverables

Being adaptable, helping nurture the engineering teams culture within the studio

Becoming Production's champion for development standards and best practices across all engineering teams within the studio

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent experience

3+ years as a senior programmer, a programming generalist who’s self-motivated, a team player who takes the lead facilitating breakdown of complex tasks

Experience with C#, or similar programming languages

Experience managing engineers and discussing estimations

Understand data structures, along with performance-minded development and optimisation skills

Good knowledge in game systems programming and development

Experience with modern commercial games engines such as Unity

Able to work independently and have a high degree of initiative

Someone who is comfortable communicating technical subjects to other disciplines

An appreciation of the roles, responsibilities and challenges within other disciplines

Excellent communication skills, both verbally and written

Experience working with Microsoft Office tools and Jira

Bonus, but not mandatory:

Experience with back-end and devops technologies (e.g. SQL, GCE, K8S, .NetCore, etc.)

Benefits

An opportunity to work on a groundbreaking project from its inception with a lot of room for professional and personal development

Our own cafeteria serving free lunches daily

Competitive salary and 27 days of paid vacation

Flexible office hours (with core hours)

Monthly public transport travel pass

Monthly company co-contributions to private pensions

Free and discounted memberships with Urban Sports Club

Monthly team events and activities

A dog-friendly office, adjustable standing desks, and mobile aircon units for hot summers

Relocation assistance and visa support

We explicitly encourage applications from applicants from groups underrepresented in games/tech spaces. We value all kinds of backgrounds and walks of life.

