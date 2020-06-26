Get a job: Klang Games GmbH is hiring a Technical Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Berlin, Germany
At the heart of Klang is Seed, a large-scale, persistent virtual world that we believe will redefine the MMO landscape and have a positive impact on our species.
We aspire to bring people together through engaging media experiences and by building strong communities.
We are looking for a Technical Producer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment to join us in one of the most exciting cities on the planet! If you have an engineering background and are interested in moving into Production for an ambitious and ground-breaking project, we have an amazing opportunity for you.
Requirements
- Be a major part of the production team facilitating dedicated game developers
- Work with the engineering team to breakdown design specifications and identifying technical requirements
- Support the approval process for technical designs and best practices
- Work closely with engineering to plan and define work, risks, dependencies, opportunities and production improvements
- Provide Production feedback on technical designs for all high-risk/high-impact systems
- Work with the CTO and Lead Engineers shape and drive the future technical roadmap
- Facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge and learnings across the studio’s development teams
- Stay up to date nf global technology advancements to identify opportunities to progress qualitative standards
- Coordinate internal and external teams as required
- Assist other team members with technical questions
- Manage activities include planning, managing, documenting and tracking project schedules and workflows, managing trade-offs and eliminating blockers
What we look for in you:
- Thinking critically, and applying analytical skills to solve complex issues
- Planning work to create realistic deliverables
- Being adaptable, helping nurture the engineering teams culture within the studio
- Becoming Production's champion for development standards and best practices across all engineering teams within the studio
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
- A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent experience
- 3+ years as a senior programmer, a programming generalist who’s self-motivated, a team player who takes the lead facilitating breakdown of complex tasks
- Experience with C#, or similar programming languages
- Experience managing engineers and discussing estimations
- Understand data structures, along with performance-minded development and optimisation skills
- Good knowledge in game systems programming and development
- Experience with modern commercial games engines such as Unity
- Able to work independently and have a high degree of initiative
- Someone who is comfortable communicating technical subjects to other disciplines
- An appreciation of the roles, responsibilities and challenges within other disciplines
- Excellent communication skills, both verbally and written
- Experience working with Microsoft Office tools and Jira
Bonus, but not mandatory:
- Experience with back-end and devops technologies (e.g. SQL, GCE, K8S, .NetCore, etc.)
Benefits
- An opportunity to work on a groundbreaking project from its inception with a lot of room for professional and personal development
- Our own cafeteria serving free lunches daily
- Competitive salary and 27 days of paid vacation
- Flexible office hours (with core hours)
- Monthly public transport travel pass
- Monthly company co-contributions to private pensions
- Free and discounted memberships with Urban Sports Club
- Monthly team events and activities
- A dog-friendly office, adjustable standing desks, and mobile aircon units for hot summers
- Relocation assistance and visa support
We explicitly encourage applications from applicants from groups underrepresented in games/tech spaces. We value all kinds of backgrounds and walks of life.
