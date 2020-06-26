Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Ubisoft suspends two executives accused of sexual and physical abuse

Report: Ubisoft suspends two executives accused of sexual and physical abuse

June 26, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
June 26, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

According Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Ubisoft has taken action after a week of employees coming forward about allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. The company has reportedly suspended two high-level executives, editorial vice presidents Tommy François and Maxime Béland, after accusations that they both abused employees and covered up for bad behavior. 

Yesterday, Ubisoft responded to Gamasutra queries about Béland and other accused employees with a form statement released on its website. Ubisoft spokesperson Stephanie Magnier told Bloomberg that "These [employees] are under investigation, so we are not commenting further at this time."

Earlier this week, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla director Ashraf Ismail stepped down after facing allegations of predatory behavior as well. 

Whatever punishment François and Béland face, it remains to be seen if their ouster (temporary or permanent) represents systemic change at the company, or if they and other abusive employees face punishment while less high-profile names skate by without consequences. 

Multiple accounts from former and current Ubisoft employees pointed out in their accusations that while individuals may abuse and harm their fellow Ubisoft employees, a culture of silence and retaliation is what has allowed that behavior to continue uninhibited. 

Update: According to Schreier, Ubisoft has engaged "outside law firms" to investigate allegations, Per his Twitter account, "[Ubisoft] is setting up an internal group 'to come up with better solutions and tools to detect, report and resolve any incident or serious problem without delay'"

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.29.20]
Network and Security Administrator
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.29.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.29.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.29.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image